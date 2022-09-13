Idaho Teaching Elementary-High School Children Porn Literacy

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is purchasing pornography to use in elementary through high school classrooms to educate the children in porn literacy. They seem to think it’s important for them to educate children about porn literacy.

What happened to our child pornography laws? The material is way beyond appropriate sex education for schools.

They purchase the materials from the Marxist ETR organization.

The @IDHW has reportedly been purchasing “porn literacy” materials from @ETRorg – a nonprofit organization. The material is for use in elementary- high school classrooms. Here ETR discusses the importance of porn literacy for young kids. pic.twitter.com/YFS4IiQmx5 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 13, 2022

The Idaho Freedom Foundation said the curriculum is endorsed by Planned Parenthood in schools. The curriculum and training for sex education facilitators is purchased from an interest group that promotes queering education and normalizing the consumption of pornography.

“ETR’s Reducing the Risk curriculum promises to teach abstinence. Instead, ETR delivers a variety of approaches, including a “LGBTQ Inclusive” curriculum that queers education with an emphasis on “gender identity, sexual orientation and behavior.” ETR also advocates for teaching elementary students about “porn literacy,” which involves instruction on “kink and power, pleasure, sexual identity, sexual acts, and sexual exploration in relation to pornography.”

“For ETR, pornography consumption is a “required topic” in sex education. Though, as ETR admits, “the evidence is largely unclear whether sexually explicit media use influences future sexual health among adolescents.” Introducing graphic sexual content into elementary schools creates opens minds and prepares students for sexual activity.

“In an ETR-sponsored training titled “Porn Literacy in Sex Ed,” Sarah Diamond, Associate Director of Prevention and Education at the University of San Diego, hopes sex educators avoid stigmatizing porn as bad but rather “help students reflect on their own values about pornography.” Diamond suggests administering “porn literacy values” surveys and recommended activities wherein students defend ideas like “pornography can be a good way to learn about sex,” even if they disagree.”

Normalizing pornography is perverse and damaging to children.

IT DOESN’T STOP IN IDAHO

In Wisconsin, the Department of Public Instruction has a guide for “gender expansive preschoolers.”

🚨🚨GROOMING ALERT! The Wisconsin Dept. of Public Instruction has created a guide for “gender expansive” PRESCHOOLERS The guide dubs parents “trolls” and “jerks” if they refuse to use “they/them” pronouns or allow their kids to read books about trans toddlers pic.twitter.com/TrQ5BVc1Yw — Chrissy Clark (@chrissyclark_) September 13, 2022

Springfield Public Schools, the largest public school district in Missouri, has adopted a radical gender-theory training program that encourages teachers to believe that “gender is a universe” and to affirm sexual identities such as “non-binary,” “pansexual,” and “polyamorous.”

Sacramento, adopted a queer theory-based exploration pedagogy that encourages teachers to “normalize gender exploration,” confront their “cisgender privilege,” and maintain strict secrecy when facilitating a child’s gender or sexual transition.

The largest children’s hospital in Chicago, Lurie Children’s Hospital, has created partnerships with local school districts to promote radical gender theory, “kink,” “BDSM,” and “trans-friendly” sex toys for children.

This perversion is everywhere.

