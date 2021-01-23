Biden changed his mind, he can’t do anything about the virus

By
M. Dowling
-
0

You know how Joe Biden, the illegitimate president, said he would cure Coronavirus and the problem was Donald Trump’s handling of the virus?

Well, Joe now says he can’t do anything to change the trajectory of the virus in the next several months:

Oddly, he suggested he could basically end the virus, and we see blue state governors opening up.

We were all played:

Biden is starting out with 48% approval, Donald Trump began with 56% approval, and Barack Obama started out with 67% approval. Yet we are to believe he got 81 million votes legitimately.

Biden is still demented:

The economic crisis will get a lot worse under his job-destroying policies:

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.