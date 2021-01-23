Joe Biden, the Good Catholic, to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law

Roe v. Wade allows the killing of the unborn to the moment of birth and Joe Biden now plans to codify it so that even if Roe v. Wade is abolished, the law will stand.

“The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to codifying Roe v. Wade and appointing judges that respect foundational precedents like Roe,” reads a White House statement.

“In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack,” it continues. “We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care—including reproductive health care—regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”

We not only have to provide abortions for Americans but we also have to provide them for foreigners here illegally, no matter what our core beliefs are.

All of Trump’s pro-life policies are wiped out and the right of conscience is obliterated.

Good Catholic Nancy agrees.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said women should have “the right to make their own health decisions.”

“This core tenet in the canon of women’s rights remains under attack, demanding our constant vigilance and resolve to preserve reproductive rights in America,” she wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said, “Today marks the grim 48th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Since this ruling in 1973 over 62 million innocent lives have been lost due to abortion. Every single life matters including the unborn. We must protect the sanctity of life & prevent taxpayer dollars from funding abortions.”

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) echoed Paul’s criticism.

“Today is the tragic anniversary of Roe v. Wade,” Lesko wrote. “I am proud to be a pro-life woman in Congress and fight for the right to life for every unborn baby. Every life is a gift from God, and I will continue to defend the sanctity of life at every stage.”

