Remember When Dr. Fauci’s COVID Screw-ups Were Targeted by Biden & Harris?

Wow! The very recent Biden, Harris, Fauci three-way (rhetorical) love fest is a far cry from what Hunter’s Dad and Willie Brown’s lover were saying about Saint Tony some months ago.

In early 2020 President Trump was relying on Dr. Fauci’s “expertise” to drive national policy on the China Virus. So political opportunists, Joe and Kamala were frequently, even mockingly, reminding people of Anthony’s early, multiple, deadly COVID missteps.

Can’t wait for some courageous reporter to remind the trio of some of the stuff said during this 1-minute video.

Sure.

Enjoy!

Watch:

mistake-we-made/

Related