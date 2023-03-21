Latest Report: Trump Indictment Tomorrow, Hearing Next Week

Former President Donald Trump’s indictment is reportedly coming tomorrow, but he won’t appear before a judge until next week.

The Left must believe that no New York court will find him innocent, or why else would they go ahead with this? There is no crime, the witness is a convicted liar, and the case is beyond the statute of limitations.

Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul called for imprisoning Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on Tuesday, ahead of his possible arrest of former President Donald Trump.

Senator Paul said Alvin Bragg is abusing his office. He called for District Attorney Bragg’s arrest.

“A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail,” the senator wrote.

"A Trump indictment would be a disgusting abuse of power. The DA should be put in jail."

DONALD TRUMP RESPONDS

“Now illegal leaks from a corrupt & highly political Manhattan district attorneys office, which has allowed new records to be set in violent crime & whose leader is funded by George Soros, indicate that, with no crime being able to be proven, & based on an old & fully debunked (by numerous other prosecutors!) fairytale, the far & away leading Republican candidate & former president of the United States of America, will be arrested on Tuesday of next week,” Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump continued. “Reports, and almost everybody, says, even after in-depth legal study and review, that there was NO CRIME, NO AFFAIR, NO BOOKKEEPING ERROR OR MISDEMEANOR, NO “NOTHING,” OTHER THAN NOW PROVEN LIES BY MICHAEL COHEN, A CONVICTED FELON AND PERJURER, AND THE STRONG LIKELIHOOD OF AN EXTORTION PLOT AGAINST ME. So, after getting CRUSHED yesterday by Cohen’s highly respected attorney, with the case against me FULLY DISPROVEN, why is the D.A. searching for yet another “witness?” TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!”

Legal experts such as George Washington University Professor Jonathan Turley have called the case a “prosecution by plebiscite,” accusing Bragg of pursuing a dubious indictment in the face of political pressure.

“The damage to the legal system is immense whenever political pressure overwhelms prosecutorial judgment. The criminal law system is a terrible weapon when used for political purposes,” Turley said.

He urged Donald Trump to lower the volume.

“Once again, this is no time for reckless or inflammatory rhetoric, given the earlier violence at the Capitol. Moreover, these attacks only take away from needed attention to the basis for this deeply flawed prosecution…”

Army of New York cops prepare for Trump-supporters. Not Antifa or BLM rioters, but Trump supporters, whom they see as this nation's greatest threat.

Army of New York cops prepare for Trump-supporters. Not Antifa or BLM rioters, but Trump supporters, whom they see as this nation's greatest threat.

That Back The Blue seems to not have worked for conservatives.

Over 8 million people live in New York city and exactly TWO of them came out to protest against Trump while 20 or so members of the MSM filmed it.

The media is a lie. pic.twitter.com/pxP9a4xhEX — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) March 21, 2023

Antifa posing as Trump supporters have begun showing up in New York City. The individual wearing the blue hoodie has an Antifa tattoo on his neck. NYPD needs to be alerted to what’s going on immediately.

pic.twitter.com/gX65Q5yVh4 — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) March 21, 2023

