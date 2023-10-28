Biden Coddles pro-Hamas “Students”

DeSantis Bans Radical SJP From Fla. University System

by James S. Soviero

Iranian kneeling pad Joe Biden has refused common sense, national security-based calls to suspend the F1 visas of pro-Hamas students. As pointed out in the Sentinel, these haters have no constitutional rights and could be easily identified if our FBI was willing to use the same tactics they employed to track down January 6 “suspects.”

Meanwhile, in the real world, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his state’s university system have enforced the first US ban on a radical pro-Palestinian student group, accusing it of providing “harmful support for terrorist groups.”

The National Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) praised Hamas’ barbaric, deadly assault as “a historic win for the Palestinian resistance.”

The State University System of Florida announced that SJP had been dismantled as part of a statewide “crackdown.”

Chancellor Ray Rodrigues wrote, “Based on the National SJP’s support of terrorism, in consultation with Governor DeSantis, the student chapters must be deactivated.”

Florida’s removal of SJP is based on a “toolkit” its national organization issued to college chapters that referred to Hamas’ attack as “the resistance” — with the group stating that “Palestinian students in exile are PART of this movement,” not just “in solidarity” with it.

The Sunshine State justified the ban saying, “It is a felony under Florida law to ‘knowingly provide material support … to a designated foreign terrorist organization.”

So while a feeble Biden, along with his equally impotent and incompetent foreign policy mouthpieces, close their eyes to endless images of raging, anti-Semitic students becoming increasingly threatening, Gov. DeSantis and his people remove a terrorist-loving “front group” from their state’s university system.

Anything that makes Joe Biden and the Democrats look this bad is good in the long run, for America.

