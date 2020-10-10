Biden comment for one of his identity groups is troubling

Jim Hoft of The Gateway Pundit posted the clip below to his site. Hoft explained that it came from an Emgage zoom call with Joe Biden. After they posted it, four Voice of America employees spliced it and added Urdu text.

Emgage is a front for CAIR and other leftist Muslim organizations.

The organization wants one million Muslim votes for Biden.

In this clip, he quotes from the Hadith, calling for Jihad. Biden quoted the Prophet Mohammad and said this:

The prophet Mohammad said, whoever among you sees evil, let him change it with his hand. If he is unable to do so, then with his tongue. If he is unable to do so, then with his heart.

He might have meant struggle, but it’s not what he said. He also started out with a lie and he has to know it is. He claims there is a ‘Muslim ban.’ The only partial ban is on terror countries and they are the same countries Barack Obama banned. It’s about countries, not religion.

VP Joe Biden attacks police and then sends out message to Muslims voters to wage Jihad. WTH? @realDonaldTrump @gatewaypundit pic.twitter.com/jaXWsUZOdZ — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) October 7, 2020

It should be taken seriously to some degree because Biden watches Antifa and BLM riot while refusing to say he’s against those two organizations. He calls Antifa “an idea.” During the debate with the President, he couldn’t even say the words — ‘law and order.’

It’s unclear if Biden is cognizant some of the time, but his campaign is very clever and know what they are doing.

Democrats setting up identity groups so they can be pitted against the majority is a communistic approach.

Yaacov Appelbaum put clips of the video up on this link.