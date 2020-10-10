Hey, I’m Rick Wilson, a “grifter since 1987”

Lincoln Project is a group of never Trumpers who were once globalist Republicans who couldn’t quite make it to the big time. But mostly, they were always nasty grifters. It’s great that they are now associated with the left where they always belonged.

The leaders of the Project are George Conway, Steve Schmidt, Rick Wilson, and John Weaver. They think they have street creds because they claim to be Republicans. Meanwhile, they are also working to turn the Senate over to the Socialist Democrats as well as the presidency. They say it’s punishment for Republicans who support Donald Trump.

Wilson once tried to get a ban on Dominos because Kayleigh McEnany complimented them years ago and they thanked her in a tweet.

Chuck Ross of the Daily Caller called out Rick Wilson and comrades as grifters:

“Hi, my name’s Rick W. I’ve been a grifter since 1987.” “Hi Rick” pic.twitter.com/jKv0Db4jdh — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) October 10, 2020

TAKE THIS TRIP DOWN MEMORY LANE

So Rick came to attention for shouting about how Trump was going to blow the election and usher in a new wave of Democratic forever rule. Tough break on that one. pic.twitter.com/95gDDcPiVm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) June 16, 2020

He’s just a grifter looking for a payoff and he found it with the hard-left.

Tucker also called out Wilson. Lincoln Project is Wilson’s road to success, something he couldn’t find as a globalist Republican. He’s a grifter who now works with the hard-left fundraisers and claims to be a Republican.

As Tucker said, Wilson now hates Trump supporters.

Rick Wilson’s wife Molly says the South will rise again:

HAHA he blocked me after this pic.twitter.com/juXBJy8FeO — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

Molly Wilson’s tweets:

Hey @TheRickWilson – Do you and your wife usually use the term “negro” to describe black Americans? Perhaps while sitting on your “South Will Rise Again” confederate flag cooler? Not very woke! #RacistRickWlson https://t.co/6MyWlxeiDr pic.twitter.com/WsEyVuHl0J — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2020

Your racist wife loves the Mexicans, @TheRickWilson …. but probably just the ones that she puts to work in her garden. https://t.co/tlyycjNLZm pic.twitter.com/gXy1gnUXtA — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 17, 2020

She’s nasty:

I don’t like bringing spouses / families into political warfare. However, since @TheRickWilson’s white trash wife went after Barron Trump, her racist & homophobic ass is fair game. pic.twitter.com/c8BKGE2G9h — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) June 17, 2020

She loves gay jokes: