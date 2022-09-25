The leader of the free world is displeased that many more Republicans are taking credit for new bridges and bldhyindclapding than voted for it. Who could blame him? No one likes people who dishonor themselves by taking credit for bldhyindclapding. It’s like stolen valor.

Just joking. I have no clue as to what he was saying. What do you think he said?

He made the comments at a Democratic National Committee event on Friday. Maybe he should just let everyone read the teleprompter and use a Biden hologram if people really feel the need to see him.

It’s not hard to see why 81 million people voted for him. He invented his own language. The man’s a god.

Joe Biden: “There’s a lot more Republicans out there taking credit for the new bridges and the bldhyindclapding than actually voted for it.” pic.twitter.com/8p2bXtVwU1 — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) September 23, 2022

He couldn’t really get the words out to criticize Putin in the clip below, but he did lie. He has not pursued diplomacy or negotiations, so he can’t really say Putin alone didn’t want a dialogue.

What in the world was this from Biden?!?! pic.twitter.com/pcayiIn4cE — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 22, 2022

Biden also made a dumb remark as he stood hanging onto Elton John at his latest celebration. Elton John performed at Biden’s party, and he’s gay.

So, Biden said, “By the way, it’s all his fault we’re spending six billion dollars in taxpayer money this month to fight AIDS, HIV/AIDS.”

Biden’s always looking for an opportunity to exploit and didn’t really think this comment out.

