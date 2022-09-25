Gov. Newsom Quotes Jesus Christ on Billboards to Push Abortions

Gov. Newsom launched a billboard advertising campaign inviting women to come to California to abort their babies. What he did in the campaign was sacrilegious. He quoted Jesus Christ to promote the killing of the unborn. Now he’s mocking God.
It’s a new low, even for the godless governor.
“Need an abortion? California is ready to help,” read the message to be displayed on billboards along Indiana and Oklahoma highways.
In smaller lettering, the ads cite Jesus Christ’s words in the Gospel of Mark: “Love your neighbor as yourself. There is no greater commandment than these. ~ Mark 12:31”
“It is unconscionable that these ads distort Scripture to support abortion, specifically in states that have already dramatically limited abortion in favor of supporting life,” Kathleen Domingo, executive director of the California Catholic Conference, told Catholic News Agency (CNA) on Sept. 23.
Newsom was funding ads in other states to virtue signal while committing a blasphemous offense. How do you use God to do something God would find repugnant?
@GovStitt this will be going up in your state. pic.twitter.com/snPcTIZaPv
— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 15, 2022
He needs to be disemboweled.
Gov. Newsom can have an Abortion on Demand State. He can ask woman of low moral character to come to his State. What he doesn’t have the right to do is to try and enforce his Satanism on the rest of the Country.
This is why we need to Purge the Federal Government of most laws dealing with individuals and trying to micro-manage everyone’s life. I’m all for California letting Illegals vote in State Elections, or the age consent for Children being 12. California can even make all drugs legal. What I don’t want to see is the Nationalizing of their Perversion. States need to reestablish States rights before the Liberals turn every State into a Liberal Hell Hole!
You know, I look back at the Federal Civil Rights Laws of the 1960s and now realize that Democrats (LBJ) wanted those Civil Rights Laws to keep Blacks in the South. Just like with Illegal Aliens, the White Bigots in America don’t want the Walmart Deplorables in their Lilly White Liberal Communities.