Biden Considers Canceling All New Offshore Leases as He Begs Dictators for Oil

As Team Biden drains our emergency petroleum reserves and begs human rights abusers in Venezuela for oil, it is “nearing a decision on the future of federal offshore fossil fuel drilling and hasn’t ruled out a complete block on new leases.” A complete block! He’s on schedule to destroy our fossil fuel industry with nothing to replace it.
Crime, open borders, war, and no fuel. All Biden firsts!
In July, the DOI unveiled the plan, which gutted a Trump administration proposal, ruling out any leasing in the Atlantic or Pacific and opening the door to an unprecedented scenario where no lease sales would be held through 2028.
In her statement announcing the proposal on July 1, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland reaffirmed her and President Biden’s “commitment to transition to a clean energy economy.” The only problem is we have nothing to take its place.
Industry executives reacted as one might expect. This greatly weakens national security.
“The ability of U.S. producers to provide more oil and natural gas supplies to the world market has also changed geopolitical dynamics for the better, resulting in greater energy security for the U.S. and its allies, in addition to global environmental benefits,” Cole Ramsey, the vice president of upstream policy at the American Petroleum Institute (API), said Thursday.
“Given the current global circumstances, rarely has a strong offshore leasing program been more essential to our energy security.”
Gas prices are rising.
Time for Biden to squeeze the reserves. Astonishingly, KJP is trying to say Biden brought prices down [by stealing our reserves to get votes].
KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “The president’s efforts have made progress bringing down U.S. gas prices.”
Gas prices are still $1.44/gallon higher than when Biden took office — and rising. pic.twitter.com/SOVtKd3eS7
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2022
It will be a miracle if we survive this insane administration for two more years.
Winning an election does not equate to being able to govern. While the amoral Democrats were being clever enough to cheat their way to “victory”, they cheated the rest of the country of good government.
The despicable Democrat Rep. Democrat Raskin said: the hall marks of fascist political parties are a cult of authoritarian personalities based on a charismatic figure, a refusal to accept the results of democratic elections.
Well that is what the Democrats have done. The refuse to accept the results of democratic elections so they gamed the system by cheating, all built around a cult of anti-Trump hate. Like Hitler cultivated the Germans by giving them the Jews to hate, the Democrats made Trump look like the bogeyman to hate, so some fools stupidly “voted against him” and evil fools stuffed the ballot boxes to get rid of him.
Now we see where that hate has led the country.