Biden Considers Canceling All New Offshore Leases as He Begs Dictators for Oil

As Team Biden drains our emergency petroleum reserves and begs human rights abusers in Venezuela for oil, it is “nearing a decision on the future of federal offshore fossil fuel drilling and hasn’t ruled out a complete block on new leases.” A complete block! He’s on schedule to destroy our fossil fuel industry with nothing to replace it.

Crime, open borders, war, and no fuel. All Biden firsts!

In July, the DOI unveiled the plan, which gutted a Trump administration proposal, ruling out any leasing in the Atlantic or Pacific and opening the door to an unprecedented scenario where no lease sales would be held through 2028.

In her statement announcing the proposal on July 1, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland reaffirmed her and President Biden’s “commitment to transition to a clean energy economy.” The only problem is we have nothing to take its place.

Industry executives reacted as one might expect. This greatly weakens national security.

“The ability of U.S. producers to provide more oil and natural gas supplies to the world market has also changed geopolitical dynamics for the better, resulting in greater energy security for the U.S. and its allies, in addition to global environmental benefits,” Cole Ramsey, the vice president of upstream policy at the American Petroleum Institute (API), said Thursday.

“Given the current global circumstances, rarely has a strong offshore leasing program been more essential to our energy security.”

Gas prices are rising.

Time for Biden to squeeze the reserves. Astonishingly, KJP is trying to say Biden brought prices down [by stealing our reserves to get votes].

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: “The president’s efforts have made progress bringing down U.S. gas prices.” Gas prices are still $1.44/gallon higher than when Biden took office — and rising. pic.twitter.com/SOVtKd3eS7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2022

It will be a miracle if we survive this insane administration for two more years.

Here is the nonsense from radical Interior Secretary Deb Haaland in July:

