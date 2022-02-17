Biden Continues to Ignore Court Orders to Push Inflationary Energy Policies

“The Biden administration missed another deadline to hold quarterly onshore oil drilling lease sales after a federal court ruled it was legally required to do so,” The Daily Caller reported.

“The Department of the Interior defied the June 2021 court ruling which ordered the administration to halt its ban on new oil and gas leases, the Western Energy Alliance — a fossil fuel industry group that challenged the ban — said Wednesday. In August 2021, the DOI vowed to publish notices of competitive sales in December and hold a lease sale 45 days later, two promises it failed to keep, in court filings.”

The increasingly unaffordable oil is a boon for the Biden family. His policies cause the high prices and benefit our enemies, his son’s business partners, Russia and China.

It’s driving up inflation.

Biden’s regulations are destroying our energy sector, causing the increase in prices despite the fact that the US is flush with fossil fuels. Americans have no idea what he is doing with regulations and bullying. For example, he’s bullying investors and pushing them away from investing in fossil fuels. He’s pushing ESG.

As an example of destructive energy policy, one regulation was blocked by a federal court judge. U.S. District Judge James Cain on February 13th blocked Biden’s January 2021 order requiring consideration of the “social cost’ of carbon emissions when writing new pollution regulation rules, Fox Business reported. Social cost is anything Democrats and their media want it to be.

