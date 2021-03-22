Don’t dismiss the idea of tyrants making mask-wearing permanent









Even though both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been vaccinated (Twitter), they are pushing masks and wearing them everywhere.

The CDC policy, which was updated on March 8th states “Fully vaccinated people can visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.”

The way things are going is dangerous. The bureaucrats want to make us wear masks indefinitely because they can.

Take Oregon OSHA as a prime example.

OREGON OSHA HOPES TO MAKE MASKS PERMANENT

Oregon OSHA is proposing a permanent rule that largely maintains – with some improvements – the risk-reducing measures required by the current temporary emergency rule. It would replace the temporary rule, which expires on May 4.

As with the temporary rule, which took effect Nov. 16, 2020, the proposed permanent rule maintains such requirements as physical distancing; use of face coverings; regular sanitation; employee notification and training; maximization and maintenance of existing ventilation systems; and formal exposure risk assessment and infection control planning. The proposed permanent rule would allow employers to rely upon the risk assessments, infection control plans, and infection control training already completed.

However, the permanent rule would add measures and strengthen provisions in certain areas. Those proposed changes include:

Requiring employers to consider alternatives to transporting multiple people in a single vehicle, although such transportation would not be prohibited. Slightly modifying the ventilation measures so that employers with more than 10 employees – and that have existing ventilation systems – must certify in writing that they are running their systems in line with current requirements. The proposed rule does not require the purchase or installation of new ventilation systems. Requiring employers to provide written notification to employees of their rights to return to work when employees must quarantine. Requiring employers to cooperate with public health authorities that ask to arrange for vaccination in the workplace. This proposed requirement is similar to the temporary rule’s provision mandating cooperation with public health officials if COVID-19 testing in the workplace is necessary. Requiring health care employers to provide respirators to employees working with known or suspected COVID-19-positive patients unless they demonstrate there is a genuine shortage that they are working to resolve.



The proposed permanent rule also strengthens the language discouraging the use of face shields, which have been shown to be less effective than masks or facial coverings although such devices would remain an option for source control.

Uh, yeah, no.

Related