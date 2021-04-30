Joe’s Clown show! He’s working on abolishing ICE in five days









Joe Biden really did say, “I agree with you,” and “I’m working on it.. give me another five days” to chants of “Abolish ICE” and “close private detention centers.”

Currently, he is destroying Border Patrol and ICE by not letting them do their jobs. If illegals get into the country, Democrats have always had their backs. Now, they have open borders and anyone can come in.

What could go wrong?

HECKLERS: “CLOSE PRIVATE DETENTION CENTERS. ABOLISH ICE.” BIDEN: “I agree with you. I’m working on it, man. Give me another five days.” pic.twitter.com/oaJle6BrLw — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2021

Biden has no idea what he is saying or doing. He’s just a figurehead for a cabal of Democrats led by Barack Obama who actually run the country. Watch the confused vaccinated Biden frantically search for his mask while OUTDOORS and near NO ONE.

Confused, fully vaccinated Joe Biden desperately looks for his lost mask while outside pic.twitter.com/fbyca42skC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 30, 2021

He thinks he’s responsible for Operation Warp Speed. All he did was place some additional orders.

Biden needs to stop taking credit for Trump administration accomplishments. THANK YOU, OPERATION WARP SPEED! pic.twitter.com/pxq46t78n1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 29, 2021

