The Manhattan grand jury is reportedly investigating a second hush money payment to Playboy model Karen McDougal. That’s an old story also. McDougal was the 1998 Playmate of the Year and allegedly received $150,000 from American Media Inc., owner of National Enquirer, for exclusive rights to the story of her affair with Donald Trump.

This news comes from the Daily Mail tabloid.

Prosecutors would try to bring fresh charges against Donald Trump if they can. It’s still a misdemeanor that Soros DA Bragg would make into a felony.

A spokesman for Trump said: “It is sad to see radical Democrats and their partners in the media try to resurrect a dead witch hunt.”

“Just like with every other hoax that President Trump has been targeted with, there is no crime, except for election interference through the weaponization of our justice system against President Trump and his supporters.”

No comment from Soros’s leading man yet.

The Federal Election Commission later ruled that the company and its former president, David Pecker, struck a deal with Trump officials to suppress the story and “prevent it from influencing the election.”

Pecker testified to the grand jury on Monday.

This is all they can come up with after investigating him for years.

