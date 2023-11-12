Biden Demands $60B+ Handout for Ukraine or No Money for Israel

Joe Biden and the Senate Democrats still refuse to send Israel the aid approved nine days ago because they didn’t get the billions for Ukraine. They won’t take money from the IRS to pay for funding wars. They want to keep spending without restriction even though we’re coming close to a downward debt spiral.

Biden or his advisors are insisting on no aid to Israel unless Ukraine gets US taxpayers’ $70 billion.

So, Democrats won’t give handouts with money we have to borrow to Israel unless Ukraine gets a handout too.

Everyone agrees Israel should get the aid, and Joe Biden asked for the $14 billion, but he won’t give it to Israel until he gets $61 billion in assistance for Ukraine and another $9 billion for Ukraine for humanitarian assistance. It’s for Ukraine, Israel, Gaza, and other places, but most of the money will go to Ukraine. We pay for their bureaucrats.

On Nov. 2, nearly all of them, 214 Republicans plus 12 Democrats, passed the president’s request for $14 billion in military assistance to Israel, just as Biden had wanted. But they did not include aid to Ukraine, and they did not include humanitarian assistance. They want smaller bills, and Speaker Johnson wants the money from the IRS budget and those 87,000 new agents.

Biden also wants money for Taiwan and billions to process illegal aliens even faster.

Biden had approved taking $21 billion from the IRS budget back in May. Now he doesn’t want to give it up.

Democrats quickly called the IRS provision a “poison pill.” They made three arguments. One, they said it was an extraneous addition to an urgent national security measure. Two, they said it would not even pay for the $14 billion in aid because hiring fewer IRS workers would actually reduce tax receipts and increase the deficit. And three, they repeated the president’s position that the $14 billion in Israel aid should be passed in a single measure with $61 billion for Ukraine.

Their arguments are flawed…

All three arguments were flawed. And we have now learned that only the last one really matters.

First, on the extraneous addition point, Biden himself added extraneous spending in his original request. He included billions for the quicker processing, release, and relocation of migrants who enter the U.S. illegally across the southern border. He also requested money for Taiwan. Those are separate from the Israel-Hamas war. So how can Biden and Democrats then claim that there should be no separate measures attached to Israel aid?

On the question of paying for the $14 billion by taking it out of proposed IRS funding, it’s important to remember that Biden had already agreed to take even more money out of the proposed IRS funding. Back in May, Biden and then-Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) made a spending deal that called for cutting $21 billion in IRS funding that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act. The deal later fell apart for other reasons, but the fact is, Biden did not view Inflation Reduction Act IRS funding as sacrosanct.

Finally, on the question of a combination aid bill versus separate bills for Israel and Ukraine — it appears that is the decisive thing. On Wednesday evening, a White House official told Politico Playbook that Biden “will not accept a standalone, Israel-only bill that fails to demonstrate America’s commitment to standing up to Putin and his brutal aggression and that doesn’t provide urgently needed humanitarian assistance.” Politico added: “Any Israel aid bill that fails to include humanitarian aid and money for Ukraine is a no-go for the White House.”

Chuck Schumer could find a way to give the money to Israel. Democrats won’t negotiate or compromise.

While we’re protecting Ukraine’s borders, ours are breached with an invading force of mostly single men from countries that hate us.

