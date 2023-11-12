Lara Logan’s Report on the Mysterious Mr. Epps

Lara Logan’s report on Ray Epps can be seen below. Ray Epps is the one J6 protester Democrats and the J6 panel like. Their defense of him is inexplicable. Logan shares new footage in her report trying to find the answers.

Was Ray Epps the victim of right wing conspiracies and speculation? Or was he being used, like everyone else on January 6th, but for a different purpose? pic.twitter.com/nu8zLJPjaK — Truth In Media (@Truth_InMedia) November 10, 2023

Here’s the first part if you missed it.

☠️ @laralogan slays her exclusive investigation uncovering the dirt on Ray Epps aka Fed Epps. Watch her break it down like never before. pic.twitter.com/4PCLOdeTXg — Recall Katie Hobbs (@AmericanHubener) November 6, 2023

