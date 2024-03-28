Biden Democrats Have an Amnesty Plan for People Here Illegally

Elon Musk commented on a post noting that Joe Biden is looking at giving amnesty to illegal aliens in the country for ten years, which would take in millions of people. the Bidenistas are undoubtedly assuming they will be so grateful they will vote for Democrats.

The note reads:

Biden and his administration are weighing several ideas to take a tougher stance on the southern border crisis and illegal immigration amid criticisms he has thus far failed to act on either. The administration could start rolling [sic] out green cards to illegal immigrants who have long stayed inside the United States, thereby giving them amnesty to stay in the country, three people familiar with the planning told Politico.

The Dem Party goal is to import voters https://t.co/61qurM57G2 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 28, 2024

The community notes point out that it’s not exactly accurate, but they are misleading:

Three community notes state:

Biden is only “considering” giving out green cards to up to 4,000 undocumented immigrants facing deportation (per year), so long as they have resided in the US for at least a decade and have not been convicted of “serious crimes.”

The story Musk is commenting on says the opposite; the Biden administration wants to make it harder to immigrate. It is also considering green cards for immigrants that have been in the US for more than 10 years. Green card holders are ineligible to vote.

Lawful permanent residents (a.k.a “green card holders”) cannot vote in federal, state, or most local elections in the U.S. Lawful permanent residents must remain in the United States for five years before becoming a citizen (and concurrently being allowed to vote).

We all know how close the votes are in the few swing states left, and 4,000 will be more than 4,000 when all is said and done. It’s not 4,000, it’s millions. The points in the community notes are almost irrelevant.

First of all, it’s the camel’s nose under the tent, and he has no right to ignore Congress and grant amnesty.

Second, the article wasn’t clear, but Musk’s point holds: “The Dem Party is importing voters.”

Third, Green Cards are the pathway to citizenship, meaning they will vote in the near future.

Lastly, it’s a blatant invitation for more people to come illegally.

In January 2021, this is what Joe Biden planned:

Newly sworn-in President Joe Biden unveiled legislation on Jan. 20 that would create a pathway to citizenship for the roughly 10 million to 12 million undocumented immigrants living in the United States. The legislation would offer expedited green card eligibility to “Dreamers”—undocumented immigrants brought into the country as children—as well as to those under temporary protected status and farm workers.

The U.S. Citizenship Act of 2021 would also attempt to clear the employment-based visa backlog, eliminate per-country visa caps for green cards, codify work authorization for the spouses of H-1B visa holders, incentivize higher wages for H-1B workers so as not to displace U.S. workers and encourage ways to improve the employment verification process.

This is what he’s doing incrementally without Congress.

Please don’t forget illegal aliens are counted for House seats and our electoral map.

X RESPONDS

.@elonmusk, you might want to look at this. They will be here any day with Biden’s administration rolling out the red carpet for them! https://t.co/QoPKWcD1xH — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2024

An illegal alien raped a 14-year-old girl in Alabama. Why is no one talking about this? Why don’t democrats care when our daughters are raped by invaders? If you’re against illegal immigration, then register to vote at your current address. I’ll help you register to VOTE. pic.twitter.com/GMZxeK61Pe — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 28, 2024

People like this scammer will be voting for Biden. https://t.co/pCGmpJX6io — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) March 28, 2024

We are being replaced. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 28, 2024

“If we can’t win the electoral college, we’ll just make California, Illinois, and New York the entire electoral college.” — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) March 28, 2024

Related