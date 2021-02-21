Biden demonized our veterans and former police as promoting white supremacy









Despicable Joe Biden falsely claimed white supremacy was the real problem in the United States during his recent town hall. This is the man who called Antifa just an ‘idea.’ During the event, among a whole host of disgusting comments, Biden condemned our former military and police officers during his so-called town hall last Tuesday, blaming them for the invented ‘white supremacy’ problem.

The event was merely a free infomercial for the puppet president.

The people he is maligning, stereotyping, are the men and women who have put their lives on the line to keep us safe. People like Biden, Democrats, in general, hate our military and our police. They don’t like the rule of law.

His comments were despicable. He should be ashamed, but he doesn’t even know what he’s saying much of the time.

This is what he said:

And you see what’s happening — and the studies that are beginning to be done, maybe at your university as well — about the impact of former military, former police officers, on the growth of white supremacy in some of these groups,” the President said.

“You may remember in one of my debates with the former president, I asked him to condemn the Proud Boys. He wouldn’t do it. He said, ‘Stand by. Stand ready.’ Or whatever the phrasing exactly was,” he recalled.

“It is a bane on our existence. It has always been. As Lincoln said, ‘We have to appeal to our better angels,’” President Biden said.

Watch:

President Biden says White supremacists are the greatest domestic terror threat in the US: “It’s complex, it’s wide-ranging and it’s real.” #BidenTownHall https://t.co/P1CFPNzLBl pic.twitter.com/dygwnLuXe1 — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021

