Watters: congressional Dems are playing another dirty trick with amnesty bill









Judicial Watch reports that there are at least 22.1 million illegal aliens in this country according to a Yale-MIT study. The Left has been telling us there are 11 million for decades. That is nonsense. With chain migration, it’s not even 22 million, it’s more like 40 to 50 million. Ans they will overwhelmingly vote Democrat.

Joe Biden’s immigration plan leaves the borders open, calls illegal immigrants ‘asylum seekers,’ and gives full amnesty with a path to citizenship to everyone in this country illegally with a few exceptions.

As a result, we now have foreigners from all over the world amassing at our border and 60% of them are African. If they were asylum seekers, truly desperate asylum seekers, they would go to some nearby country in Africa, not fly into Mexico. They aren’t coming for our values either.

Jesse Watters believes Speaker Pelosi knows full amnesty won’t fly but put out the bill so she can say Republicans won’t help immigrants. Politicians are largely frauds and that might be the case.

Watch:

“Politicians don’t solve a problem and then they blame the other side for not solving the problem.” #TheFive pic.twitter.com/lTZJTaJsJc — Jesse Watters (@JesseBWatters) February 18, 2021

