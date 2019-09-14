Biden Demonstrates His Fitness, Asks a Reporter If He Wants to “Wrestle”

Joe Biden came off during the debates looking like a befuddled old man who rambled through the questions, sometimes very confused. After the debates, a reporter asked him when he was going to release his medical records, a reasonable question given the former vice president’s performance and past medical history.

This was his answer: “Yes — what concerns, man? You want to wrestle?”

Biden said he will release his medical records before the primaries in February.

If Biden is elected, he would be 78 on Inauguration Day, older on his first day as president than Ronald Reagan was when he left office in January 1989. Bernie Sanders, who would be 79, also would be the oldest president in U.S. history. And Warren, who would be 71, would be the oldest newly inaugurated first-term president, eclipsing Trump, who was 70 when he took office.

But Biden shows his age more than anyone else on the campaign trail and has had brain surgery in his past for two aneurysms. A brain surgeon allegedly told Biden he had less than a 35% to 50% chance of “being completely normal” after the more recent surgery.

This week, he also confused Ghana and Guyana. Ghana is in Africa and Guyana is in South America.