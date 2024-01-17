Biden DHS Lied About TX Blocking CBP from Saving 3 People

Joe Biden’s Department of Justice confirmed that the DHS lied about Texas being responsible for a woman and her two children drowning in the Rio Grande. The lie was that the Texas DPS didn’t allow Border Patrol to save them.

The first reports said that a woman and two children drowned in the Rio Grande on Friday night in Eagle Pass, Texas after U.S. border agents were prevented from responding, federal officials said Saturday.

“In responding to a distress call from the Mexican government, Border Patrol agents were physically barred by Texas officials from entering the area,” the spokesperson said.

According to a Justice Department filing with the Supreme Court, the three illegal crossers drowned an hour before the Border Patrol even knew what happened.

Biden’s DHS tried to smear Texas over the Eagle Pass Park they seized. DHS used a vicious lie.

Bill Melugin said, “The Biden administration once again pushed a false narrative at the border, now refuted by their own DOJ.”

The Biden administration once again pushed a false narrative at the border, now refuted by their own DOJ. White House claim: “On Friday night, a woman and two children drowned near Eagle Pass, and Texas officials blocked U.S. Border Patrol from attempting to provide emergency… pic.twitter.com/B8bsP13Mxv — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 16, 2024

Remember when they lied about Border Patrol whipping black illegal crossers?

Related