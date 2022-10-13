Despicable! Mayorkas Called Whipping Incident “Horrific” Knowing It Was a Lie

Damning Documents obtained by the Heritage Foundation following a Freedom of Information Act request show that Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was aware the media narrative that Border Patrol agents whipped a group of Haitian migrants was false hours before he declared the incident “horrific” during a White House press conference.

“I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje said in a quote provided to Mayorkas. “He [Border Patrol agent] was swinging it [reins], but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

Instead of telling the truth, Mayorkas went out and drummed up the false story.

“I want to assure you that we are addressing this with tremendous speed and tremendous force,” Mayorkas said at the time. “The facts will drive the action we take.”

“The investigation will be all-encompassing; we will not cut a single corner,” he said dishonestly.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden blathered the same lie.

“It was horrible to see what you saw, to see people treated like they did—horses barely running them over and people being strapped,” Biden said at the time. “It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay…. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous; it’s wrong.” Similar rhetoric was echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris, noting it reminded her of the “times of slavery.”

NEW: Email reveals DHS Secretary Mayorkas was alerted by DHS’ top public affairs official that the “whipping” narrative behind horseback BP photos wasn’t true, but at a WH press conference 2.5 hours later, he didn’t refute that narrative, instead calling the images “horrifying”. pic.twitter.com/Qyfy2NBkNo — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 12, 2022

HE SHOULD BE IMPEACHED

The head of the Border Patrol’s union Brandon Judd said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas deserves to be impeached for misleading the public into thinking agents mounted on horseback were whipping migrants in Texas last year.

Mayorkas is still threatening to punish two agents accused of “unprofessional conduct” in the encounters with illegal immigrants.

Mayorkas knows it’s false.

“This should be completely thrown out. It should be over,” Mr. Judd said. “Those agents should be exonerated immediately.”

Mr. Judd said that the secretary knew better but inflamed the situation.

“He perjured himself,” Mr. Judd said. “By withholding facts, by not telling the American people the facts he knew and only giving them one side of the story, he perjured himself. That qualifies as high crimes and misdemeanors. He disqualified himself from the current jobs that he holds, and he needs to step down.”

Mr. Judd said that rises to the level of impeachment.

“The intent to deceive is a lie. And if you lie to the American people in a Senate-confirmed position, you are perjuring yourself, and perjury is considered a high crime and misdemeanor,” Mr. Judd said.

The Available Video Exposed the Lie

Sorting through my footage from the border. I was in the river during the viral incident between a Haitian migrant and mounted CBP agent. It's shaky – but here's what I captured. pic.twitter.com/fnvxSU83tO — Sarah Blake Morgan (@StorytellerSBM) September 24, 2021

Related