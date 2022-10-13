Despicable! Mayorkas Called Whipping Incident “Horrific” Knowing It Was a Lie

By
M Dowling
-
0
16

Damning Documents obtained by the Heritage Foundation following a Freedom of Information Act request show that Department of Homeland Security secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was aware the media narrative that Border Patrol agents whipped a group of Haitian migrants was false hours before he declared the incident “horrific” during a White House press conference. 

Border Patrol agents who did NOT whip anyone.

“I’ve never seen them whip anyone,” Ratje said in a quote provided to Mayorkas. “He [Border Patrol agent] was swinging it [reins], but it can be misconstrued when you’re looking at the picture.”

Instead of telling the truth, Mayorkas went out and drummed up the false story.

“I want to assure you that we are addressing this with tremendous speed and tremendous force,” Mayorkas said at the time. “The facts will drive the action we take.”

“The investigation will be all-encompassing; we will not cut a single corner,” he said dishonestly.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden blathered the same lie.

“It was horrible to see what you saw, to see people treated like they did—horses barely running them over and people being strapped,” Biden said at the time. “It’s outrageous. I promise you those people will pay…. There will be consequences. It’s an embarrassment. But beyond an embarrassment, it’s dangerous; it’s wrong.” Similar rhetoric was echoed by Vice President Kamala Harris, noting it reminded her of the “times of slavery.”

HE SHOULD BE IMPEACHED

The head of the Border Patrol’s union Brandon Judd said Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas deserves to be impeached for misleading the public into thinking agents mounted on horseback were whipping migrants in Texas last year.

Mayorkas is still threatening to punish two agents accused of “unprofessional conduct” in the encounters with illegal immigrants.

Mayorkas knows it’s false.

“This should be completely thrown out. It should be over,” Mr. Judd said. “Those agents should be exonerated immediately.”

Mr. Judd said that the secretary knew better but inflamed the situation.

“He perjured himself,” Mr. Judd said. “By withholding facts, by not telling the American people the facts he knew and only giving them one side of the story, he perjured himself. That qualifies as high crimes and misdemeanors. He disqualified himself from the current jobs that he holds, and he needs to step down.”

Mr. Judd said that rises to the level of impeachment.

“The intent to deceive is a lie. And if you lie to the American people in a Senate-confirmed position, you are perjuring yourself, and perjury is considered a high crime and misdemeanor,” Mr. Judd said.

The Available Video Exposed the Lie


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments