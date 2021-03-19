Glenn Greenwald nukes MSM for their “chilling” Hunter Biden-Russia Laptop lies









The media lied about an intel report confirming their narrative about Hunter Biden’s laptop being nothing more than Russian disinformation. The report was declassified this week and the entire media had lied. One reporter even mocked the NY Post, the one outlet that reported the truth.

Glenn Greenwald blasted the media for their lies about Hunter Biden’s laptop. He nuked journalists from MSNBC, NBC, CNN, and HuffPost for disseminating “an outright and quite significant lie.”

They falsely claimed a declassified intelligence assessment proved Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop came from Russians trying to meddle in the 2020 election.

“Journalists with the largest and most influential media outlets disseminated an outright and quite significant lie on Tuesday to hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, on Twitter. While some of them were shamed into acknowledging the falsity of their claim, many refused to, causing it to continue to spread up until this very moment,” Greenwald wrote in his Substack newsletter. “The lie they told involved claims of Russian involvement in the procurement of Hunter Biden’s laptop.”

The U.S. Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday released a declassified intelligence assessment of foreign threats to the 2020 elections. The document didn’t reveal anything related to salacious materials on Biden’s laptop that was reported by the New York Post, but that didn’t stop liberal journalists from jumping to false conclusions.

Greenwald noted the report “claimed — without presenting any evidence whatsoever” that Russia aimed to meddle in the election. However, the report didn’t explain how the intelligence community had reached its conclusions about Russia and the report didn’t mention Hunter Biden’s laptop.

“Despite that glaring omission, media outlets predictably treated the evidence-free assertions from the security state as fact. ‘Vladimir Putin did it again,’ trumpeted Mother Jones’ David Corn without an iota of skepticism,” Greenwald wrote.

Greenwald harshly criticized CNN reporter Marshall Cohen for tweeting, “The report confirms what was largely assumed, and barely hidden, last year: Trump and his allies publicly embraced Russia’s disinformation campaign against Biden, met with Kremlin-tied figures who were part of the effort, and promoted their conspiracies.” Greenwald called it chilling.

“Numerous journalists united to spread the false claim far and wide that the report confirmed this storyline,” according to Greenwald.

The lie was then spread by MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, and then NBC’s Ben Collins and CNN’s Asha Rangappa.

HuffPost White House correspondent S.V. Date wrote, “Hey, New York Post and everyone else who got suckered into the ridiculous Hunter Biden Laptop story. Take a bow.”

Greenwald called the far-left HuffPost reporter’s tweet “perhaps the most embarrassing example” of disinformation being spread as a result of the ODNI report.

“Date did not just repeat the lie but used it to mock those who actually did the reporting on these documents,” Greenwald wrote.

