Senate Advances Spending Bill with $12B & $35M for Ukraine

The Senate advanced a very short-term spending bill. It allocates billions for foreigners as Americans suffer from inflation. They’re giving another $12B in aid to Ukraine. We give them billions or hundreds of millions every month. In addition to the $12 billion in aid, The bill will give this corrupt nation another $35M to prepare and respond to “potential and radiological incidents in Ukraine.”

We need to go back to budgets or the spending will destroy our economy.

The bill also gives Biden’s future Afghan Democrat voters $3B.

The Senate voted to invoke cloture on the legislative vehicle for the continuing resolution (CR), a stop-gap spending bill that would continue to fund the federal government until December 16.

The vote was 72-23. All the Republicans appeared to get for it was the elimination of coronavirus payoffs.

The White House wanted the $12B to support Ukraine in its fight for its sovereignty while he ignores or lies about the invasion at our border. Our sovereignty is in the process of existential annihilation.

The White House said in a statement on Tuesday:

H.R. 6833 would provide over $12 billion to continue to support Ukraine as it defends its sovereignty with security and economic assistance through the first quarter of FY 2023. The people of Ukraine have inspired the world, and the Administration remains committed to supporting the Ukrainian people as they continue to stand resolute and display extraordinary courage in the face of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

The Administration also appreciates that the Congress continues to support resettlement from Afghanistan in order to ensure that the United States is able to fulfill its promises and commitments to its Afghan allies and partners.

Joe Biden was sad, however, that there wasn’t any funding for coronavirus. But…but…he said the pandemic was over. Besides, Big Pharma’s rich enough.

If you want to become ill at how we spend, read this letter.

🚨Rep Roy JUST sent a letter to House Rs outlining nearly 70 examples of how Congress funds: -Open borders

-COVID tyranny

-Anti-energy policies

-Woke indoctrination

-Weak, woke military … & how this week's spending bill enables Biden to continue ALL OF THEM.#NotOneMorePenny pic.twitter.com/CZ45CXXBGi — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) September 27, 2022

Related