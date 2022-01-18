Biden Doesn’t Have Enough Info to Figure Out the Synagogue Attack

By
M Dowling
-
0

A reporter asked Biden about the Colleyville synagogue attack. “Do you know why he targeted that specific synagogue, Mr. President?

“We don’t have — I don’t think there is sufficient information to know about why he targeted that synagogue or why he insisted on the release of someone [a terrorist] who’s been in prison for over 10 years, why he was engaged — why he was using antisemitic and anti-Israeli comments. I — we just don’t have enough facts,” said the great thinker, Joe Biden.

Yeah, that’s a great answer Joe.

Attacker Malik Faisal Akram, an Islamist, who wished he was one of the 9/11 terrorists, held Jewish worshippers hostage so he could get an Islamic terrorist freed. It is the world’s great mystery, isn’t it?


