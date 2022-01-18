Biden Doesn’t Have Enough Info to Figure Out the Synagogue Attack

A reporter asked Biden about the Colleyville synagogue attack. “Do you know why he targeted that specific synagogue, Mr. President?

“We don’t have — I don’t think there is sufficient information to know about why he targeted that synagogue or why he insisted on the release of someone [a terrorist] who’s been in prison for over 10 years, why he was engaged — why he was using antisemitic and anti-Israeli comments. I — we just don’t have enough facts,” said the great thinker, Joe Biden.

Yeah, that’s a great answer Joe.

Attacker Malik Faisal Akram, an Islamist, who wished he was one of the 9/11 terrorists, held Jewish worshippers hostage so he could get an Islamic terrorist freed. It is the world’s great mystery, isn’t it?

After calling it an antisemitic act of terror Biden: "I don't think there is sufficient information to know why he targeted that synagogue why he insisted on the release of someone who's been in prison for over 10 years… why he was using anti-Semitic & anti-Israeli comments." pic.twitter.com/HtTlGBPTOR — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) January 16, 2022

Related