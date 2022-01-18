Twilight Zone: Xi, Schwab, Fauci Lead WEF to Take Down the Western World

“It is my distinct honor and great privilege to introduce His Excellency Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China, to open the Davos Agenda” ~ Klaus Schwab

The World Economic Forum rolled out the red carpet for the Chinese Communist dictator Xi who hopes to one day rule the world.

Why is Klaus Schwab controlling the world and doing so in partnership with Xi Jingping?

“It is my distinct honor and great privilege to introduce His Excellency Xi Jinping, president of the People’s Republic of China, to open the Davos Agenda” Hard to believe this is real, from @WEF pic.twitter.com/PKvIkegaN5 — Alex Gladstein 🌋 ⚡ (@gladstein) January 17, 2022

Prior to Xi’s speech, Klaus Schwab said the following. We like this version with the translation of what Schwab is really saying.

Subtitles: Now read between the lines. What #KlausSchwab is really saying as he introduces China’s Xi Jinping at the virtual World Economic Forum’s ‘Davos Agenda. #WEF pic.twitter.com/ScKVwa8dUz — Political B 🇬🇧🌸 (@p_beejal) January 17, 2022

Then we had Xi, not sounding crazy, but it’s Xi, he’s cunning, read between the lines. He claims he’s holding up the banner of reform and opening up. If he were American, he’d be a Democrat, a champion of double speak and hypocrisy. Instead, he is currently a leader in the movement to upturn the Western World. Xi loves globalization because it ends sovereignty and love of country quickly and opens a path for him and his goals of world domination. You can read his full address here.

“If major economies slam on the brakes or take a U-

turn in their monetary policies, there would be serious negative spillovers” — Chinese President Xi Jinping called on nations to prevent inflation shocks, as he spoke to the World Economic Forum More: https://t.co/FA6YS28O57 pic.twitter.com/9ctylJYe42 — Bloomberg (@business) January 17, 2022

In all this, comes Dr. Fauci, the leading purveyor of COVID mis- and disinformation. Dr. Fauci speaking to the World Economic Forum (WEF) blasted Americans for their dangerous actions in not acquiescing to mask and vaccine mandates.

During a virtual session of the World Economic Forum, Fauci said: “It’s very disturbing, I believe to all of us as public health officials and scientists, such a degree of pushback against regular, normal, easy-to-understand public health measures. Reluctance to wear masks, reluctance to promote vaccination, reluctance to do kinds of public health measures.”

He continued: “You make the virus have an advantage when you don’t implement, in a unified way, all the very well-recognised public health measures — particularly the vaccines.”

Fauci told the World Economic Forum that “herd immunity” (and current vaccines) are not viable long-term options for controlling SARSCOV2; he says we need a “broader” SARSCOV2 vaccine.

Fauci is opposed to natural immunity and therapeutics. He’s a one-note-Johnny.

Why is Fauci speaking at Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum?🤔🧐 https://t.co/d34od7EiE9 — David 2.0 (@COLTSTRONG19972) January 17, 2022

