Global Survey: We Think Government and Media Are Lying to Us

Trust in governments around the world is collapsing, especially in democracies, Axios Media Trends author Sara Fischer writes from a new global survey.

According to the survey, people don’t think government, business or the media are telling them the truth.

Government leaders and journalists are the least-trusted societal leaders, according to Edelman’s 2022 global “Trust Barometer,” a survey of 35,000 respondents in 28 countries.

Shocker!

People globally believe journalists (67%), government leaders (66%) and business executives (63%) are “purposely trying to mislead people by saying things they know are false or gross exaggerations.”

We know they do.

Globally, people fear the media is becoming more sensational for commercial gain and that government leaders continue to exploit divisions for political gain.

That’s because it’s true. The media and corporations are also in bed with one political party in the United States, a party that has one bad idea after another. It’s the party of bad ideas.

