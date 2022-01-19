Brandon Gave a Crazy Speech, Oh, and Russia Can Invade a Little Bit

By
M Dowling
-
2

Biden gave his second presser in a year and he lied. He said wages are rising. The only problem is that with inflation, any increases are wiped out. Besides, he really has a nerve taking credit for wages rising after he got millions fired.

As far as low unemployment which he brgs about in the clip, that’s because millions left the workforce and they don’t get counted in the unemployment numbers.

Watch:

As long as Russia invades just a little bit, he won’t respond. That sure undercuts the negotiations in Ukraine.
Watch:

He thinks he outperformed. What about this promise that if he had 100 days, he’d have COV licked? Yet, a year later, we’re at an all-time record deaths.

He’s pretending he didn’t attack anyone.

He’s doing “pretty good” according to him. He’s a communist and he’s a disaster.

As England dumps all the mandates, Biden will make us get a booster.

He’s so credible, said no one ever:

 


2 COMMENTS

  1. Biden was delusional! Again, he blamed Trump in particular and Republicans in general for obstructing his Blah Blah Blah Plan. What a short memory. Democrats did the exact same thing when Trump was president.

    Also, he forgot he was the racist who fought against school integration (with KKK Senator Robert Byrd). And he lied about calling Republicans Bull Connor and George Wallace. (Ironically, they were both Democrats!). It was wild to watch Biden’s face go completely blank time after time.

  2. Ol’ grampa in dark socks and boxer shorts mowing the lawn with an old push mower from the 1950’s is fine for a family or neighborhood but disastrous for a nation and isn’t there a Putin quote about what a disaster LGB would be! (there is)

