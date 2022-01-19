Brandon Gave a Crazy Speech, Oh, and Russia Can Invade a Little Bit

Biden gave his second presser in a year and he lied. He said wages are rising. The only problem is that with inflation, any increases are wiped out. Besides, he really has a nerve taking credit for wages rising after he got millions fired.

As far as low unemployment which he brgs about in the clip, that’s because millions left the workforce and they don’t get counted in the unemployment numbers.

Watch:

Biden: “For the first time in a long time, this country’s working people actually got a raise.” This is false. Inflation is WIPING OUT wage gains. pic.twitter.com/oCcTztg2Gx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

As long as Russia invades just a little bit, he won’t respond. That sure undercuts the negotiations in Ukraine.

Watch:

Biden on Russia invading Ukraine: “It’s one thing if it’s a minor incursion…” pic.twitter.com/BFp5jnJYPI — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

He thinks he outperformed. What about this promise that if he had 100 days, he’d have COV licked? Yet, a year later, we’re at an all-time record deaths.

SUPERCUT: Biden said he would shut down the virus. He lied.pic.twitter.com/Yhffn1GXls — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

He’s pretending he didn’t attack anyone.

Biden: “I haven’t attacked anybody publicly.” Last week, Biden said Americans who disagree with Democrats’ federal elections takeover legislation are domestic enemies. pic.twitter.com/XqY5oo4BHT — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

He’s doing “pretty good” according to him. He’s a communist and he’s a disaster.

REPORTER: How do you think your report card looks right now? BIDEN: “Pretty good” pic.twitter.com/5Hw2ZFrEea — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

As England dumps all the mandates, Biden will make us get a booster.

WATCH: Joe Biden says “YES” the definition of fully vaccinated will change to include the booster shot. pic.twitter.com/oOWEOmdt1G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

He’s so credible, said no one ever:

Biden: “The COVID-19 is not gonna give up and accept things — uh, you know, it’s just not gonna go away…..immediately.” pic.twitter.com/Q9cUljSgx8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 19, 2022

Related