Biden Doubles Down on Stupid for Gas Cards

Joe Biden came up with another truly stupid solution to the high gas prices. Team Biden wants to take money from taxpayers who can’t afford the gas prices to buy gas cards for other Americans who can’t afford the gas either. This, of course, would add to inflation.

It’s also another government program that will be rife with fraud.

Lucky for us, he hasn’t been able to do it because of a chip shortage. What a ridiculously incompetent administration.

The gas prices and the chip shortages are due to bad policies. Biden won’t change the policies. His only solutions are socialist, big government solutions that didn’t work in the first place.

Why doesn’t he just drill, baby, drill, build pipelines, and refineries, offer leases, and allow investments?

…Still, Biden officials are taking a second look at whether the federal government could send rebate cards out to millions of American drivers to help them pay at gas stations — an idea they examined months ago before ruling it out. Aides had found that shortages in the U.S. chip industry would make it hard to produce enough rebate cards, two people familiar with the matter said. White House officials also fear there would be no way to prevent consumers from using them for purchases other than gasoline, according to another person familiar with the discussions. Even if the administration embraces the proposal, it would probably require congressional approval and face long odds among lawmakers wary of spending more money…

Related