Sen. Cornyn Walks Out on Democrat-RINO Gun Control Negotiations

Oh, what a shame, the gun control legislation the RINOs and far-left Democrats worked out is on hold. Chief negotiator Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) walked out on the Democrats pushing the envelope. Maybe it’s because he was booed recently at a Texas GOP convention in Houston.

@JohnCornyn gets booed at @TexasGOP convention in Houston because of his red flag laws vote. pic.twitter.com/ZXiKUff7dA — Michael Bastos (@bastosventures) June 17, 2022

Reuters reports this will likely delay the vote until after the July 4 recess. Cornyn has not, unfortunately, abandoned the negotiations.

“It’s fish or cut bait,” he said. “I don’t know what they have in mind, but I’m through talking.”

Disagreements arose over funding for the red flag laws. There were also disagreements over the fake boyfriend loophole (there is no loophole).

Since red states aren’t interested in red flag laws in general, Cornyn wants the funding to be used for mental health services.

Red flag laws are just calling out for abuse as is the boyfriend loophole.

BIDEN HAS NO CREDIBILITY

Nothing they came up with will stop lunatic child killers. Yet, Biden claims it will.

“With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House,” Biden’s statement concludes. “Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: The sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives.”

Biden is also adding other gun control laws via fiat and has plans to continue his assault on the 2nd amendment so what is anyone on the right doing negotiating? They aren’t operating in good faith.

You can’t negotiate with people who have no plans to stop. They are never satisfied and will concoct more fake “loopholes” to continue the siege of the Bill of Rights. They are untrustworthy.

The gun control talks would have had a lot more credibility if the only negotiators on the right weren’t RINOs.

Maybe this is what is causing John Cornyn to pull back:

LATE BREAKING: Texas GOP Platform Committee unanimously approves resolution rebuking Senator John Cornyn’s embrace of control gun measures. “WHEREAS all gun controls measures are a violation of the Second Amendment and our God given rights.” pic.twitter.com/px0zZObAGV — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) June 17, 2022

Updated to include the GOP conference clip and the resolution rebuking Sen. Cornyn.

