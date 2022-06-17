Brian Stelter Is Almost Fired

The host of CNN’s Reliable Sources Brian Stelter is going to be fired in weeks if not days as the network attempts to bring CNN back to more neutral, straight news. The new CEO Chris Licht wants to clean house of the partisan hacks.

It doesn’t help that Reliable Sources has a very small audience and it’s on the decline. The show is drawing the lowest ratings it has had since 2019.

Stelter’s show logged just 580,000 last Sunday, and a mere 73,000 viewers in the all-important 25-to-54-year-old demographic, Fox News reported. The show lost 13% of the total audience and it marked Stelter’s smallest audience since Sept. 15, 2019.

“MediaBuzz,” which airs at the same time on Fox News, averaged 1.4 million total viewers and 189,000 in the 25-54 demo.

Jim Acosta is also allegedly in line for a pink slip. Perhaps there is justice.

SOURCE: Stelter is “down to weeks if not days” left at CNN. They go on “He is everything that reminds the new owners of the Zucker era they desperately want to get past” – More to come. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) June 15, 2022

