Biden: Draining the Reserves Before the Election Is Not Political

Joe Biden said that draining the reserves to lower gas prices right before the election is not political. Does Biden think anyone believes this? For months, he has drained the reserves to attempt to conceal the fact that he’s destroying our fossil fuel system. He wants people to believe he isn’t using our reserves as his campaign piggy bank.

No one believes him. No one.

He’s draining 15 million barrels to bring down the price of gasoline right before the election. It’s just enough to keep his fraud going until the election.

Pretend for a moment that Trump did this. What do you think the media would say? Are we really going to accept these absurdities.

President Biden rebukes Congressional Republicans for criticizing his administration’s handling of the strategic oil reserves: “Where have they been the last four months? … The problem is these guys are asleep.” pic.twitter.com/gBwuVPftLo — The Recount (@therecount) October 19, 2022



It will cost a lot more to refill the reserves but what does it matter to the reckless spenders.

Look at what Biden has done to our Strategic Petroleum Reserve … and gas prices are still close to a $1.50 more per gallon than when he took office. pic.twitter.com/rx6XPK0rPy — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 19, 2022

Why is he touching the girl?

Biden is doing it again. This time he touches a woman's shoulder and doesn't let go for 45 seconds pic.twitter.com/wFTG8DehW3 — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2022

