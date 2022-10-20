Biden: Draining the Reserves Before the Election Is Not Political

By
M Dowling
-
0
14

Joe Biden said that draining the reserves to lower gas prices right before the election is not political. Does Biden think anyone believes this? For months, he has drained the reserves to attempt to conceal the fact that he’s destroying our fossil fuel system. He wants people to believe he isn’t using our reserves as his campaign piggy bank.

No one believes him. No one.

He’s draining 15 million barrels to bring down the price of gasoline right before the election. It’s just enough to keep his fraud going until the election.

Pretend for a moment that Trump did this. What do you think the media would say? Are we really going to accept these absurdities.


It will cost a lot more to refill the reserves but what does it matter to the reckless spenders.

Why is he touching the girl?


