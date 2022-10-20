Giggles Harris: Cares…About…Investing in Scientists & Engineers HaHaHaHaHaHa

Kamala Harris, nicknamed “giggles” by some, responded to a query about what climate actions the administration has taken that people might not know so much about.

“Well, a lot of it has to do with uh uh real intentionality that we have to reshift industries,” Kamala said as the two hosts nodded as if understanding the unintelligible.

Harris continued. “And um do that in a way that we are emphasizing the importance of US investment in US-based R& D, research and development the the president and I care deeply about the importance of investing in in scientists (she begins to laugh) and engineers and and that research hahahahaha um, many of you know my mother was a scientist.” tee hee.

