Biden Drove an 18-Wheeler And He Knew “Big Mama”

By
M Dowling
-
0
0

No, Biden never drove an 18-wheeler, but he rode in one once. This story about the 18-wheeler has been debunked several times but our President can’t seem to let it go. He repeated it again, despite most Americans knowing it’s a lie.

The last time he told this lie was in December 2021. He didn’t drive an 18-wheeler but he did ride in one in 1973.

Biden also told a bizarre story about a truck driver named “Big Mama” and talked about the good old days when he drove an 18-wheeler.

Our enemies must be thrilled that he was elected President. [Allegedly elected]

Watch the two crazy clips. he sounds like he’s drunk:

Go to 24:42:


