Biden Established a Powerful New Secret Court Led by Holder

Biden has created a secret surveillance court. Its location is secret, and the eight justices named last November include Obama wingman Eric Holder. It’s a threat to democracy (the Republic).

Allegedly, the secret new court, which meets somewhere, sometimes protects Europeans’ privacy rights under US law. It seeks to reconcile EU laws with US laws. Will it dilute US laws?

It gives intelligence agencies more power to make decisions on surveillance practices with federal agencies. No one will be able to challenge decisions. This is tremendous power in the hands of partisans and intelligence agencies.

What you have here is a president forming rogue courts outside Congress, with no oversight from the Supreme Court. This is a threat to democracy.

The Court is officially known as the Data Protection Review Court, and it was authorized with an executive order in October 2022. It’s alleged goal is to fix a collision of European and American law. They claim the collision blocks “the lucrative flow of consumer data between American and European companies.”

That sounds like another attack on free speech, among other things.

Allegedly, these judges have allowed companies “to resume the lucrative transit Atlantic data trade with the blessing of EU officials.”

Since when can a president form such a court on his own? It’s a threat to democracy.

Everything about it is a secret. Its mandate is to ensure European privacy rights under US law, but every decision is a secret. Plaintiffs can’t appear in person and are represented by a special advocate appointed by the US attorney general. That would be the partisan Merrick Garland.

My guess is this is a very weaponized rogue court.

Critics will be in the hands of US intelligence agencies with tremendous new powers.

Everything is a blur. How it affects your opinions is a blur. How it’s going to affect the US is a blur. This is tremendous power in the executive’s hands with secret and obfuscated workings. We will have eight people making decisions about European rights as they pertain to US law, and everything will be secret, with no ability to challenge it.

The administration has said that these judges are all people who will call them as they see them. However, every single person appointed is on the left.

There is no oversight plan. If this court sides with the Europeans on certain free speech issues, for example, what happens to the Americans? Do they get sued and destroyed? What happens?

Apple, Amazon, Meta, and Google “welcome the framework” and call it “a clear and reliable system” even though it’s secret.

Government surveillance is incompatible with secret privacy laws. The government is getting into everything we do, which means more of a loss of freedom. The impact it could have on our justice system seems immense.

Russiagate’s James Baker will serve on it, as Bad Kitty discovered. This is a threat to democracy.

It looks like a leftist dictatorship is being set up.

