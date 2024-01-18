War News: Lindsey, Pakistan, and Iran

Lindsey Graham wants to bomb Iran, and he is a warmonger, but we can’t let the Houthis shut down the Red Sea. The problem with this administration is how they do it.

Of course you are, GI Joe. — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) January 12, 2024

Caveat: We don’t really know what’s going on overseas. Everyone lies, but this is the best we could find.

PAKISTAN AND IRAN? DIDN’T THINK OF THAT POSSIBILITY

The AP reports that Pakistan targeted separatist Iranian militants inside Iran, near the border.

Pakistan retaliated against Iran early today, hitting Baluch militant hideouts – they say. Nine people were killed.

Iran and Pakistan blame each other for giving safe haven to these militants on the border. Pakistan had launched the attack because Iran allegedly hit the militants inside the Pakistan border on Tuesday.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry informed the media that these were “a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes.”

“This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities,” it said in a statement. “This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats,” the AP reports.

So, will we have a Pakistan-Iran war next?

The Baluchs are pretending they’re martyrs now.

IRAN’S STERN WARNING

In other news, Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian sternly warned the US and allies during an interview at the WEF in Davos.

He spoke to Fareed Zakaria on Wednesday, blaming the US for the hostilities and blamed our withdrawal from the corrupt nuke deal. He demanded the US talk to Iran respectfully, constructively, and in a friendly manner. He claimed they want peace.

Abdollahian put most of the blame on the Trump administration but also said Biden, Obama, and Trump are all the same.

Mick Mulroy, a former deputy assistant Secretary of Defense for the Middle East, said, “It’s clear they have no interest in returning to negotiations or returning to the JCPOA.” He also expressed concern about a possible nuclear arms race in the region.

The Iranian foreign minister claims Hamas is a Palestinian liberation group fighting against occupation. He also said the attacks now have nothing to do with the attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, the Houthis are creating mayhem in the Red Sea. Many ships are detouring around the continent of Africa.

Mulroy said Iran is using its proxies to expand the war. He was glad the Houthis are designated terrorists but doesn’t see it changing anything.

World War III is a very bad idea. We need peace through strength and sanctions. Weakness never works. The Biden administration is funding Iran by releasing billions of dollars and allowing them sell oil.

Related