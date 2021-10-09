Biden Expands Utah monuments in a Massive Federal Land Grab

















President Biden is set to restore sweeping environmental ‘protections’ to three major national monuments in Utah and New England, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante, that had been reduced by Donald Trump.

Barack Obama had taken the land via an obscure act. Donald Trump gave it back to the States.

This is a federal land grab and it is not about protecting anything. It closes the lands off to mining and drilling, and it’s an attack on property rights.

Half of the West belongs to the federal government, including 48% of California, 69.1% of Alaska, 53.1% of Oregon, 48.1% of Arizona, 42.3% of Wyoming, 41.8% New Mexico, 36.6% of Colorado, 62% of Idaho, 66.5% of Utah and 81% of Nevada.

The government isn’t supposed to own ANY land except the small parcels outlined in the Constitution. They’re basically giving the land to the Native Americans.

President Donald Trump reduced Bears Ears by 85% and Grand Staircase-Escalante by 50%.

Utah Politicians Pleaded With Biden to Not Do It

Utah’s entire congressional delegation slammed Biden’s decision to re-expand the two monuments Thursday, saying locals had been left out of the decision-making process. Sens. Mitt Romney and Mike Lee in addition to Reps. Chris Stewart, John Curtis, Burgess Owens, and Blake Moore issued the statement criticizing the move.

“President Biden is delivering a devastating blow to the ongoing efforts by our delegation, along with state, local, and tribal leaders, to find a permanent, legislative solution to resolve the longstanding dispute over the boundaries and management of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments,” the six Republican lawmakers said in a joint statement.

“Rather than take the opportunity to build unity in a divided region and bring resources and lasting protections to sacred antiquities by seeking a mutually beneficial and permanent legislative solution, President Biden fanned the flames of controversy and ignored input from the communities closest to these monuments,” they continued.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is a radical leftist and she undoubtedly pushed for this along with Barack Obama who is likely one of the influencers running this administration.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for the profound action you are taking today to permanently protect the homelands of our ancestors,” Interior Sec. Deb Haaland says in emotional remarks as Biden restores national monuments in Utah to their original boundaries. https://t.co/2sPT9e6HRd pic.twitter.com/zs14ZsIUsi — ABC News (@ABC) October 8, 2021

