Plotting unions want teachers to log vax status conversations with parents

















Some teachers blasted their national unions for telling them to upload the vaccination status of students' parents, their names, and addresses to an app created by Democrat Socialist [communist] AOC's campaign team.

THE STORY

A National teachers union training session guides educators on how to talk to parents about COVID-19. It instructs them to log their conversations into the Reach app, a progressive [communist] app.

The Reach app was created by volunteers during AOC’s 2018 campaign. The app has become a major tool in Democratic campaigns.

The workshop is sponsored by hardcore leftists. It includes the vaccine equity group Made to Save, the National Educators Association (NEA), and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT).

One slide reads: “We are NOT telling people what to do or what they should think. We ARE listening to people and responding authentically to their concerns.”

Another reads: “You do NOT need to be a healthcare expert to have good conversations,” but instructs teachers to encourage people to get vaccinated.

Republican New Jersey state Senator Holly Schepisi said the training “is an unconscionable breach of privacy and ethics” and “borders on criminal.”

“Having the audacity to back this type of presentation shows that the NJEA, NEA, AFT, and any other organization involved clearly does not regard educators as professionals or critical thinkers,” Jennifer Mess, a drama teacher for the Middletown Township Public Schools in New Jersey, told Fox News.

“This was a blatant effort to coerce, manipulate, and even track information on students and their parents,” Mess continued. “Anyone involved in this type of deception has lost their morals and purpose of education along the way.”

IT’S MUCH WORSE THAN THAT

As this is going on, we are being informed that the NEA, AFT, the Department of Justice, and other top officials met secretly to plot out a scheme to silence parents angry about the teaching of the Marxist-based Critical Race Theory and masks/vaccinations.

“The federal government is using its power to silence and intimidate American citizens,” said conservative talk radio host and author Mark Levin. He released a bombshell letter on his program Thursday. “They’re trying to chill free speech.”

The letter came from the nonprofit organization America First Legal (AFL) and was sent to the United States Inspector General.

The letter states, “In light of the Attorney General’s Memorandum of October 4, 2021, it appears the Department of Justice is committing the full weight of its federal law enforcement resources to prevent parents from exercising constitutionally-protected rights and privileges, for inappropriate partisan purposes.”

