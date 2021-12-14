Biden Explains 13 Murdered Service Members in Kabul Was Inevitable

















During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning with his wife, Biden explained away the deaths of 13 U.S. service members and 170 Afghans thanks to his horrendous withdrawal plan.

“Everybody says, ‘You could’ve gotten out without anybody being hurt.’ No one’s come up with a way to ever indicate to me how that happens,” Biden said.

A reporter asked him if he was “willing to lose his presidency” by “sticking with” his plan to withdraw. Biden said he had opposed the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan “from the beginning.”

That’s another Biden bald-faced lie.

As chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, then-Sen. Biden voted to approve the 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force, which authorized the war and continued to advocate for further commitments in the years after, The Washington Examiner reports.

Biden continued to push for U.S. involvement in Afghanistan, arguing in 2002 that “history will judge us harshly if we allow the hope of a liberated Afghanistan to evaporate because we failed to stay the course.”

“Whatever it takes, we should do it,” Biden said at the time.

In 2009, he started to oppose troops in Afghanistan, following Obama’s lead. He has no core so wherever the wind blows, he goes.

And how does any of that explain his disastrous withdrawal?

In an interview with Rita Braver of CBS, Joe Biden claims to have "been against the war in Afghanistan since the very beginning." Here is Biden's yes vote in 2001 approving of the war since the very beginning: pic.twitter.com/9xt8uplFAb — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) December 13, 2021

