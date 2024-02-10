Biden Explains the Only Existential Threat Is the Environment, Not Nukes

Figurehead Joe Biden claimed at a reception that the only existential threat we face is the environment. It’s not illegal alien terrorists or criminals, not the economy, and not nuclear war – it’s the environment. If we give all our money to globalists, we are to believe that will solve the problem.

THE REAL UNBELIEVABLE CLOWN WORLD OF JOE BIDEN

“There is only one existential threat we face in this world, and that’s the environment,” Mr. Biden told guests at a campaign reception in New York on Wednesday. “I mean, it literally is the existential threat.

“It’s even more consequential than nuclear power, nuclear war,” he continued. “That would be horrible and awful, and it would just make the environment incredibly worse. But it’s about the environment.”

“But I was a 29-year-old kid, and we had big problems in terms of the environment. And people wonder why in God’s name was I talking about the environment. I mean it sincerely,” said the biggest liar in the Oval Office in US history.

When he was a kid of 29, the threat was allegedly a coming Ice Age, but people knew to laugh at it then. We’ve all been dumbed down, and Biden was already there – dumbed down.

I was an adult when I was 29.

Newsflash: Sacrificing cars and homes and giving money to Joe Biden, Klaus Schwab, the UN, won’t improve the environment at all.

Biden’s as good as a robot or a wind-up doll. You feed in what you want him to say, and out it comes. Unfortunately, the people feeding the information are Marxists who seek our destruction.

The biggest existential threat to our democracy and the world is Democrats and their RINO enablers.

