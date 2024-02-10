White-Blooded Sunny Hostin Still Supports Reparations

We just reported about the racist co-host of The View, Sunny Hostin, who once said that white women who vote for Republicans are like roaches casting their ballots for an insecticide because the GOP may try to limit abortion rights. She recently learned from a genealogist that she’s descended from Spanish slaveowners. From what she said, her slaver family must have traveled to Puerto Rico about 1867 when Spain ended slavery. That makes her a white supremacist, as we noted.

She told The View audience that she still supports reparations, so I suggest everyone eligible send the bill to her.

You just can’t fix stupid, but she makes millions saying stupid things.

She’s rich, as you can see at the end with the linked tour of her mansion. She has ten bedrooms and ten bathrooms. Sweet! She lives in Purchase, NY where the average income in her zip is $352,000 a year and most people are white.

The View co-host Sunny Hostin discovered her ancestors likely owned slaves, her mom is ‘deeply disappointed,’ even cried about it ‘I still believe in reparations by the way, so y’all can stop texting me and emailing me and saying that I’m a white girl and that I don’t deserve… pic.twitter.com/OGkUOpv9mm — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) February 9, 2024

She has a lot of racial justice to make up for since she’s from a family of enslavers.

[Actually, we don’t believe anyone should pay reparations for what ancestors did. Outside of DNA, we have no ties to sins they committed.]

Click on the freep box to see Sunny Hostin’s mansion, and while you’re watching, after the ads, notice her skin color – she’s very light-skinned and rich. That makes her a white supremacist by Marxist Democrat standards.

