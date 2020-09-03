Trump victory by a large margin “will not happen”

The election in November will likely be chaotic. The potential corruption in the mail-in voting that a number of blue states have already set up is of concern. The media keeps reporting that corruption in mail-in voting is a conspiracy theory or that it’s unfounded, but there are hundreds of examples of it not working.

Democrats know it. Jerry Nadler and Debbie Wasserman-Schultz are two who called it corrupt.

David Reaboi makes note of the mail-in ballots and the Electoral College as avenues of attack. The document Mr. Reaboi linked to was written by a Democrat cabal and gives us a clear idea of where this election is heading.

Some of us are talking about a Trump victory being possible or even likely– and the margins being too wide for the Dems to cheat. THIS WILL NOT HAPPEN. They will contest it based on (a) mail-in ballots, or (b) electoral college unfairness. — David Reaboi (@davereaboi) September 2, 2020

Mr. Reaboi is referring to the Transition Integrity Project (TIP) that was launched by the likes of John Podesta, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm, Reed Galen, a key organizer of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, Bill Kristol, Max Boot, David Frum, and others, 100 altogether.

THE PLAN

At a June meeting, they created war-game scenarios. They looked at what they might do if the results are not in and are contested for weeks after Election Day.

The results are described in a 22-page report, “Preventing a Disrupted Presidential Election and Transition,” released Monday.

One of their ideas is to avoid the courts and have a show of power such as forcing state recounts and threatening antifa violence.

Also, they will organize 1000 influencers to denounce the election as illegitimate. Another idea is to organize all living presidents who will claim Trump subverted the process.

Mainly, they want to bring their Astroturf lunatics to the streets.

READ IT YOURSELF

Plan for November 2020 by Johannah Winter