Biden ‘Fears’ a “Mass Migration [Illegal Immigration] Event”

Title 42 (wait in Mexico) is the last line of defense against massive illegal immigration by unvetted people from around the world — literally, the world. It is about to end and everyone will come through. Mayorkas allows very few deportations.

“U.S. intelligence officials are privately bracing for a massive influx of more than 170,000 migrants at the Mexico border if COVID-era policies that allow instant expulsions during the public health emergency are ended, sources with direct knowledge of the discussions tell Axios, Axios reported.

It hasn’t been used much under Biden but he had to keep it due to court orders. Most of the people coming in will vote for Democrats, giving them their permanent electoral majority.

The Axios report makes it seem as if this isn’t what the ‘open borders’ administration’ wants, titling their article, Scoop: Biden officials fear “mass migration event” if COVID policies end.

Mayorkas Wants Volunteers to Help with Data Entry

On Wednesday, DHS Deputy Secretary John Tien asked employees “to consider stepping forward to support the DHS Volunteer Force,” citing large numbers of migrants at the southwest border, according to an email seen by Axios. The email seeks general support for U.S. Customs and Border Protection and help with data entry.

“Of course, the Administration is doing our due diligence to prepare for potential changes at the border,” White House spokesperson Vedant Patel said to Axios.

“That is good government in action,” he said. “As always is the case this Administration is working every day to provide relief to immigrants, restore order, fairness, and humanity to our immigration system and bring it into the 21st century.”

Democrats wants to end Title 42 at the southern border. It’s one of our last lines of defense against illegal immigration. If they nix the program now, expect immediate chaos. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 12, 2022

They appear to be engaged in writing fraudulent reports with staged photos. At least ICE thinks so:

This is bizarre. ICE accusing the DHS OIG of staging photographs at the facility. https://t.co/qL36H146Pq — Adam Shaw (@AdamShawNY) March 18, 2022

Rep. Chip Roy wants Mayorkas impeached. They should try. He’s betraying the country, violating our laws, and bragging about it.

JUST IN — Texas Rep. Chip Roy has formally asked all House Republicans “to uniformly and publicly support impeaching” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas “for fundamentally refusing to secure the Southern border and endangering American lives in the process.”@RepChipRoy pic.twitter.com/MnclwR37wa — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 16, 2022

