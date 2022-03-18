Study Examines Whiteness in Physics, Finds Whiteboards Are Racist

A paper published in Physical Review Physical Education Research examines whiteness as it allegedly shows up in introductory physics classrooms., Legal Insurrection reports. The paper is titled, “Observing whiteness in introductory physics: A case study”. It was written by Dr. Amy D. Robertson and W. Tali Hairston.

Physics had been untouched by this garbage but no longer.

According to an article at Legal Insurrection, one of the authors, W. Tali Hairston (who is a Ph.D. candidate in Education is the Director of Advocacy, Organizing, & Development at Seattle Presbytery, pursues equity-inclusive learning), is the owner of Equitable Development LLC.

Follow the money! CRT and hate whitey is big business.

Basically, from the paper, meritocracies and whiteboards are whiteness and whites are racist. Whiteness is white supremacy and physics has the demography it has because of white supremacy.

The author of the piece, Leslie Eastman, pointed to one paragraph in particular that smears whiteboards as white culture:

In particular, whiteboards display written information for public consumption; they draw attention to themselves and in this case support the centering of an abstract representation and the person standing next to it, presenting. They collaborate with white organizational culture, where ideas and experiences gain value (become more central) when written down.

The Process

Eastman writes, “In a nutshell, these two strive to prove that numbers, calculations, whiteboards, and debate are all markers for whiteness. How?” The so-called “researchers” use a six-minute video clip of 3 students working through an Energy interaction diagram.

The data analysis section of this work is only a clip-by-clip review of the six minutes, and assigning motivation to each of the students based on the tenets of Critical Race Theory.

A $500,000 grant has funded this racist, unAmerican tripe and it includes racist tenet after racist tenet.

This is sickening. People must reject this. It is the worst kind of racism in a simplistic, unscientific study. What a joke education is becoming.

Check Out the Tweets

This is bogus & destructive of inquiry. A physics prof & DIE consultant published this in a physics education journal. The prof’s publications are mostly like this: not on physics but on teaching from this explicitly ideological, dogmatic perspective. 🧵1/https://t.co/zZGALqMs62 pic.twitter.com/hYodQqiUDT — David Decosimo (@DavidDecosimo) March 15, 2022

I called the piece ‘bogus’ & ‘dogmatic.’ Is that unfair?

No.

It assumes the truth of an ideology that is not empirically grounded, fact-based, responsive to objections, & cannot withstand scrutiny. There is no evidence the ideology it relies on even helps inclusion. 3/ — David Decosimo (@DavidDecosimo) March 15, 2022

‘Informed by activism,’ the paper simply *asserts* that physics has the demography it does due to ‘white supremacy.’

Like dogmatic theology, it assumes the truth of its premise.

It then tries to reveals the hidden white supremacy of physics by analyzing a video of group work. 4/ pic.twitter.com/W3t23S6EPH — David Decosimo (@DavidDecosimo) March 15, 2022

Here’s what the paper actually does.

It describes a video.

Any time the group has a ‘center’ that the 3 students focus on, they claim this is ‘whiteness’ & ‘white supremacy.’

So, because the students pay attention to a whiteboard diagram as a ‘center,’ this is ‘whiteness.’ 6/ pic.twitter.com/RRTKEAJZVi — David Decosimo (@DavidDecosimo) March 15, 2022

