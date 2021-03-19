ND man told to remove his noisy American flag









A Fargo, North Dakota man said he is receiving threatening letters from his condo association to remove his American flag or else pay $200 a day in fines. It seems the flag makes too much noise on windy days.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted when I owned a home,” the homeowner, Andrew Almer, told Fox News. “Having an American flag in the yard is just an American thing – that pride to have.”

Almer said he’s been living in the condo for about five years, first as a renter, and started flying his flag about two years ago when he purchased the condo.

Now the condo association is threatening to fine him $200 per day if he doesn’t remove the flag, because it’s too noisy.

The condo association president lives in the unit just above him.

