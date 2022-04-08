Bombshell Coming to Blow Open the Biden Crime Family

New startling revelations are due this week, It will allegedly be a bombshell that “will blow open the Biden crime family”:

🚨Chuck Grassley says NEW BOMBSHELL Hunter Biden laptop revelations coming THIS WEEK that will blow open the Biden Crime Family: “We aren’t done with this yet.” pic.twitter.com/QMVUFB55F7 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) April 4, 2022

DIRECT FINANCIAL TRANSACTIONS

CBS News reported that more than 150 financial transactions involving either President Joe Biden’s son or his brother were “flagged as concerning” by U.S. banks.

The report Wednesday noted that simply because a transaction was flagged does not mean it was improper or illegal. It only means that it was reviewed. CBS News reported that it did not know the outcome of the review.

CBS News has learned that +150 transactions involving either Hunter or James Biden’s global business affairs were flagged as concerning by U.S. banks for further review. @ChuckGrassley spoke exclusively @CBS_Herridge about newly public bank records. pic.twitter.com/N31x5XtbZ5 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) April 6, 2022

JAMES IS DIRECTLY INVOLVED

Catherine Herridge reported the news. Now the cancel culture is outraged that she reported it. Corruption doesn’t seem to be a problem.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson have been probing transactions uncovered in the Hunter laptop from Hell. Grassley believes James Biden is very involved.

He agreed with Herridge. The records he has been reviewing have “come directly from the banks,” with “no third party” involved.

CBS News noted that a federal subpoena sought bank records from Hunter Biden and James Biden going back to 2014.

“I think Hunter and James Biden should not have entered into those relationships,” Robert Weissman, president of the advocacy group Public Citizen, said.

