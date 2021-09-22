















Biden Should Have Sent His WH Staff to Evacuate Americans & Afghans-Watch Them Remove Reporters

Another day, another no-questions answered embarrassment for Joe Biden. We should qualify that statement by saying another working day; such as they are.

Joe, prepping for his UN speech on Tuesday, enjoyed a long vacation weekend and a leisurely noon return on Monday. Given all that, he still couldn’t muster the strength or courage to answer questions from his usually compliant press.

Watching his nervous staff of helicopter mommies and daddies executing a precise, seamless, maneuver, entailing the removal of reporters from the room got us to wondering.

Maybe he should have sent this crew over to Afghanistan. They could have led the effort to get all Americans and our Afghan allies out.

The only motivation this crew would have needed is having Joey on a Zoom call with all those pesky folks peppering him with queries.

MOMENTS AGO: Staff orders news media to leave The White House as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks mid-sentence pic.twitter.com/MXg2m0o1hq — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 21, 2021

