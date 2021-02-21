Biden focuses on Blacks who can’t get online









Joe Biden’s town hall on CNN was a disaster last week, even with Anderson Cooper protecting him. One of Biden’s stupid comments was to claim people of color can’t get online.

The man in the clip below is funny. He is acting out Biden’s vision of a Black person operating a computer.

Democrats also think Blacks don’t know how to get voter IDs.

How Biden imagines blacks trying to use a laptop: pic.twitter.com/n4wacL2jnR — @amuse (@amuse) February 20, 2021

But don’t worry, Biden really zeroed in on all those white supremacists running around in white hoods — all six of them. The sad thing is he is very unaware and basically reads from teleprompters.

‘[White supremacy] is a bane on our existence’ — Pres. Biden answered questions on racial inequity, police reform, and white supremacy at Tuesday night’s town hall pic.twitter.com/BGXqtNhRzW — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 21, 2021

