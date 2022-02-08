Biden Funds a Soros Open Borders Group with $$$

Federal budget watchdog Open the Books revealed that Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services awarded a $164 million contract to left-wing advocacy organization Vera Institute of Justice to fund lawyers for illegal aliens and undocumented minors, according to Just the News.

They gave them $158 million last year.

Biden would like to make it $198 million, according to Just the News.

The hardcore leftist Vera Institute of Justice is a Soros operation, at least in part. The unAmerican billionaire George Soros has reportedly given Vera more than $10 million through his Open Society Foundations.

“The Vera Institute of Justice is a behemoth progressive nonprofit based out of New York City with well over a $140 million budget, which they use to fund a slate of progressive causes and initiatives across the country,” the Immigration Reform Law Institute’s Jason Hopkins told Fox News. “Whether that be criminal justice reform, bail reform and also immigration.”

The program promotes illegal immigration. Soros’s dream is to forever keep our borders and all borders open. He’s the devil incarnate.

VERA, MAKING IT IMPOSSIBLE TO DEPORT

The Vera Institute of Justice (Vera), is a nonprofit open borders group that provides immigrants with access to legal services. One of the former directors, Christopher Stone, also served as president of George Soros’ Open Society Foundations from 2012-2017. The NFL funds them too, among others.

Vera wants to see more favorable outcomes for the illegals. Obama started this. He wanted all illegal aliens who are detained and facing deportation to get a free attorney in major metropolitan cities. That has to include gang members and traffickers – it’s “any and all”.

We can thank The Vera Institute of Justice for helping him out with that. They launched their Safety and Fairness for Everyone–or “SAFE” Cities Network campaign. They are a 501(c) and they get plenty of government grants.

SAFE Cities Network members come from 11 politically, economically, and ethnically diverse jurisdictions that are united in their commitment to the belief that, regardless of whether an immigrant will ultimately stay in the U.S. or leave, a crucial way to keep our communities safe is to ensure legal representation for those whose future depends on it.

Some of the inaugural cities, counties and communities involved in the SAFE Cities Network campaign are: (1) Atlanta, Georgia; (2) Austin, Texas; (3) Baltimore, Maryland; (4) Chicago, Illinois; (5) Columbus, Ohio; (6) Dane County, Wisconsin; (7) Oakland-Alameda County, California; (8) Prince George’s County, Maryland; (9) Sacramento, California; (10) San Antonio, Texas; and (11) Santa Ana, California.

That list has since grown to include the entire country. Then there is bail reform and pro- criminal policies – they support those as well.

They have a more euphemistic way of portraying what they do.

